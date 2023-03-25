Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $70.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.