Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

