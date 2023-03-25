Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

