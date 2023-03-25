Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.08.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

