Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BLCN stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

