Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

