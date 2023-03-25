Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

