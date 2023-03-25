Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 30,690 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

