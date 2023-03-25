Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 783 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.08.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $195.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.28.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

