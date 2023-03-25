Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

