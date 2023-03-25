Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 450,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

NextGen Healthcare Profile

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.