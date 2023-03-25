Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

