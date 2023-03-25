Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $6.48 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

