Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $374.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.19.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

