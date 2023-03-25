Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 7,578 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.24% of Main Street Capital worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $5,518,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.