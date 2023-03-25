McLean Asset Management Corp Has $941,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.