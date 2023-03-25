McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New $202,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

