McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New $254,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $474.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

