McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 44,852 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $54.81 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

