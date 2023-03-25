McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

