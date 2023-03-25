McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

