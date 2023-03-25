McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 88 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.