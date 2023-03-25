McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $860,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

