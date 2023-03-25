Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average is $197.87. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.