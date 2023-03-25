Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,903 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.