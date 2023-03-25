MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEG opened at C$19.55 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.91 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

