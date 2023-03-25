MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.78.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
