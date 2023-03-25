Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.53 and traded as high as $24.79. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 21,609 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 282,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.