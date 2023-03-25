Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.53 and traded as high as $24.79. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 21,609 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.