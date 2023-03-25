Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of John Marshall Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 467,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $22.46 on Friday. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $316.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 37.08%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

