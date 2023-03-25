Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Johnson Outdoors accounts for about 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Johnson Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 74.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 52.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 151.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $615.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

