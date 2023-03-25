MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 804,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

