MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YETI worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

YETI Stock Performance

About YETI

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,421. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

