MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $50.70. 1,083,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

