MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $194,739,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 2,358,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

