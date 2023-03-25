MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 857,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

