MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.22.

Shares of HII stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 275,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,060. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

