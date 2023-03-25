MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.