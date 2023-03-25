Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.84

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.84 and traded as low as $25.67. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 41,727 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 3,300 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,347. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.