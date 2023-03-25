MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.45. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.87%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

