MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $386.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $273,866 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,621,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 902,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

