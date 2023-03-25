Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $716.90 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Mina has a market cap of $716.90 million and approximately $38.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00330216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,175.59 or 0.25829188 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010088 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,015,907,933 coins and its circulating supply is 873,451,281 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,614,172.8400393 with 873,052,538.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.82698237 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $59,997,297.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.