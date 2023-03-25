Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.57. 28,199,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,460,340. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

