Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $1.69 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00332158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.50 or 0.25981134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010147 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

