Mizuho Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.