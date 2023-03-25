MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $85,065.38 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

