Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MODN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,370,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,370,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,463. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Stories

