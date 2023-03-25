Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $120.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.39.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Shares of Monster Beverage are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 1,251 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.