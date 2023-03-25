Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $227.70 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $227.70 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017928 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 604,010,399 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.