Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Shares Down 0.3%

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 11.37% of Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

