Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Aroundtown Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €1.47 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.48 and a 200-day moving average of €2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of €5.57 ($5.99).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

