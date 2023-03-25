Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €83.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at €50.56 ($54.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.40. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a one year high of €98.50 ($105.91).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

